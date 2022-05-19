Govt imposes ban on import of 38 luxury items

The federal government has imposed a ban on the import of 38 non-essential and luxury items to curtail the rising import bill.

The items included mobile phones, home appliances, fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan), crockery, private weapons & ammunition, shoes, chandeliers & lighting (except energy savers), headphones & loudspeakers, sauces, ketchup, doors and window frames, traveling bags and suitcases, sanitary ware, fish & frozen fish, carpets (except Afghanistan), preserved fruits, tissue paper, furniture, shampoos, automobiles, confectionary, luxury mattresses & sleeping bags, jams & jelly cornflakes, bathroom ware, toiletries, heaters, blowers sunglasses, kitchenware, aerated water, frozen meat, juices, pasta, ice cream, cigarettes, shaving goods, luxury leather apparel, musical instruments, saloon items like hairdryers and chocolates.

The information minister said that the government is working on an emergency fiscal and economic management plan with an annual impact of $6 billion.

She said that the steps taken by the government will also help reduce the growing current account deficit.

She added that the key objective of these measures is to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and introduce an export-oriented policy to promote the local industry in the country.

The minister announced that the government is preparing a plan to promote local manufacturers so that employment opportunities are generated.