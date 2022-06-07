Sign inSubscribe
Intention for equity injection up to Rs12bn in SILKBANK

By press release

A well-known Real Estate Group, Park View Enclave (Pvt.) Limited (part of Vision Group) has made a public announcement of intention to invest up to Rs12 billion in Silkbank.

The Board of Directors of the Bank have given its, in-principle, approval to the management of Silkbank to take the process forward. The proposed investment will make the bank capital compliant and entail opportunities for all stakeholders. Simultaneously, this will help in fueling the future growth of the bank’s existing businesses along with allowing room for investment in Technology Infrastructure, Digital Platforms and New Products.

Commenting on the news, President & CEO of Silkbank, Shahram Raza Bakhtiari said that innovative product offerings, laser sharp focus on service delivery, investment in technology and quality human resource will continue to be pillars of our strength.

