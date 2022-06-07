HBL Prestige lounge inaugurated in Karachi

Karachi, 7 June 2022: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in DHA, Karachi. This is the 9th HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making a total of 29 lounges across 12 cities, with plans to further expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Moez Ahamed Jamal, Member Board of Directors – HBL and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. The Bank’s valued clients and senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to its clients. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is committed to providing a wide array of financial services to its extensive clientele. HBL Prestige is exclusively designed to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our priority banking clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to be inaugurating this new lounge in Karachi bringing the total to 9 HBL Prestige lounges in the city. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of “With you, in what you value.”