Huge gap in electricity supply to KP, says Amir Muqam

Advisor to Prime Minister on political and public affairs Amir Muqam while commenting on excessive electricity load-shedding said it is highly unfortunate that there is a huge difference between demand and supply. He expressed hope the electricity load-shedding would be reduced in July, next month.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is receiving 1700 megawatt against its total demand of 3300 megawatt, the PM aide informed while addressing a news conference here on Friday.

“35 percent demand of electricity in KP has been increased as compared to previous year,”

Hydel electricity was supplied 6000 MW in KP in previous year, which has been reduced to 4000 MW, Amir Muqam elaborated. He added KP has generated 2000 MW less hydel power owing to lack of sufficient rains in the province.

Flanked by former federal minister, Sardar Yousaf, MPA Ikhtiyar Wali Khan, Sobia Khan and others, the PM aide said the pace of glacier melting is very slow and has created water shortages. Number of power plants were out of order, we are making them functional, he added.

He expressed hope the issue of electricity load-shedding will be resolved in July next month.

Amir Muqam who is also Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president, asked the KP government how much electricity had been added to the national grid in the past few years, we will never compromise on the rights of the KP province, he vowed.

The PM aide said KP is receiving due share on the head of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) and we categorically reject any politics on this matter, he added.

He said improvement has been seen in the power supply system over the past two days.

Amir Muqam apologized to people for the fuel price hike, saying that it is all happening as a result of the agreements. He added that the agreement made with the IMF was a deal done by Pakistan.

If the present government didn’t fulfill commitments that were made under agreements with the IMF, then the whole system of the country would be grounded, Amir Muqam warned.

He said whatever initiatives were made, all of them have become obligatory under the prevailing circumstances.

Criticising the previous government, Amir Muqam said the incumbent coalition government is removing financial land mines that were laid by the former Imran Khan led government. He said that the coalition government had tried its best to provide possible relief to the people despite the financial difficulties created by the PTI.

Muqam appreciated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked day and night in the first two month of the present coalition government.

The recent visit of PM Shehbaz to Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a message to the People’s Republic of China that we stand with them, he said.