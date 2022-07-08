Govt halts payments under PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday stopped the payments under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme till July 15.

The State Bank of Pakistan issued directions to all commercial banks to halt payments under the PM Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme till July 15.

According to the notification, the federal government is reviewing all aspects of the scheme.

Sources in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministry revealed that the banks have halted payments on the SBP order.

They said that several banks including Bank of Khyber were giving loans up to Rs1 million to young people. So far, the Bank of Khyber has given more than 1,200 unemployed youth under this scheme enunciated during the previous PTI government, sources said adding that thousands of young people had applied for the loans.