Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt halts payments under PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday stopped the payments under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme till July 15.

The State Bank of Pakistan issued directions to all commercial banks to halt payments under the PM Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme till July 15.

According to the notification, the federal government is reviewing all aspects of the scheme.

Sources in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministry revealed that the banks have halted payments on the SBP order.

They said that several banks including Bank of Khyber were giving loans up to Rs1 million to young people. So far, the Bank of Khyber has given more than 1,200 unemployed youth under this scheme enunciated during the previous PTI government, sources said adding that thousands of young people had applied for the loans.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow do governments make money? | Profit Urdu
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Economy tightened: Monetary Policy at 15% after a 125 bps hike

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to hike the policy rate by 125 basis points...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt increases duties levied on CBU vehicles

The Government of Pakistan has increased the regulatory duty levied on completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles for the upcoming fiscal year through S.R.O. 966(l)/2022. The increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF advises Pakistan to maintain flexibility in exchange rate

ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative IMF in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz has said that to realise the export potential, Pakistan needs proactive policies such as exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday expressed intentions for enhancing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt increases duties levied on CBU vehicles

The Government of Pakistan has increased the regulatory duty levied on completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles for the upcoming fiscal year through S.R.O. 966(l)/2022. The increase...

How do nation’s default? | Profit Urdu

IMF advises Pakistan to maintain flexibility in exchange rate

Pakistan, Iran to enhance collaboration in fields of energy, trade

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.