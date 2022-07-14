Capital’s tax dept sets new collection record for FY22   

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has broken all the previous records of tax collection by generating over Rs19 billion revenue during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

In a video message on Thursday, Excise Department Director Bilal Azam said that the record tax collection became possible due to the induction of modern technology which facilitated the public by making the process of filing taxes easier.

He said that the collection increased by 72% to Rs19 billion including as compared to Rs11 billion collected during the previous financial year (FY21).

“This amount includes Rs6 billion collected for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the last fiscal year,” he added.

Bilal said that during the last five years, tax collection had surged by three hundred times, jumping from Rs5 billion to Rs19 billion.