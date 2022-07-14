Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Banks’ deposits surge by 15pc YoY to Rs23tr in June

On a monthly basis, local banks’ deposits increased 8pc from Rs21tr in May

By Monitoring Report

The total deposits held by scheduled banks have shown a growth of around 15% YoY to around Rs22.8 trillion in June 2022, against Rs19.79tr in the same month of last year on account of strong overseas inflows, according to a report by Mettis Global on Thursday.

Quoting data released by the SBP, the report states that on a monthly basis, local banks’ deposits showed an increase of 8% from Rs21tr in May 2022.

Investments jumped to Rs17.4tr in June 2022, showing a growth of 27% on a yearly basis. On a sequential basis, the total investments by commercial banks grew by 12% from Rs15.5tr in the previous month.

Consequently, banks’ investment to deposit ratio (IDR) surged by 695bps to 76.5% by end of June 2022 compared to 69.4% in the same month last year, whereas on a monthly basis, it has moved up by 282bps from 73.5%.

Similarly, demand for advances posted positive growth of 21% YoY during the month under review to Rs10.9tr. While, on a monthly basis, it remained flat.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleZeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment
Next articleCapital’s tax dept sets new collection record for FY22   
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt slashes POL prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has slashed petroleum prices by up to Rs40.54 per litre. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his...
Read more
HEADLINES

POL prices will go down, Miftah promises

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday vowed to provide the nation "relief" in petrol and diesel prices in light of declining global crude oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

Capital’s tax dept sets new collection record for FY22   

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has broken all the previous records of tax collection by generating over Rs19 billion revenue during the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Zeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan. Zeeshan Shah will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Zeeshan Shah replaces Ali Jehangir as ambassador-at-large on investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan. Zeeshan Shah will...

Rupee makes slight gain on the back of IMF deal

“Default” risk recedes as IMF announces staff level agreement with Pakistan

ICI Pakistan gets $56.6m offer for NutriCo Morinaga

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.