Rupee makes slight gain on the back of IMF deal

Local currency closes at 209.80 against greenback

By Monitoring Report

The rupee gained 30 paisa against the dollar in interbank trade on Thursday as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed of reaching a staff-level agreement for the revival of the loan programme with Pakistan.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the rupee closed at 209.80 against the dollar, up 0.14% from its previous close at 210.10 on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the last fiscal year (July 1, 2021), the rupee has dropped by a massive 33.17% or Rs52.26 compared to the previous fiscal year’s (FY21) close at Rs157.54.

Monitoring Report

