Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IMF agreement ‘credit positive’ for Pakistan: Moody’s

By Monitoring Report

Moody’s Investors Service has said that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) staff level agreement with Pakistan will ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, terming the development as a credit positive for the economy.

Last week, IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on policies to complete the combined seventh and eighth reviews of Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The IMF Board will consider an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.

“The agreement is credit positive for Pakistan because it paves the way for the release of $1.2 billion in IMF financing at a time when its foreign exchange reserves are under significant pressure,” said Moody’s on Monday.

The credit ratings agency said that completion of the reviews is also likely to unlock additional funding from other multilateral and bilateral partners.

The agency expected Pakistan’s financing needs to remain high in fiscal year 2023 amid continued high global commodity prices and the need to repay external debt.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee falls to new low of 222 against dollar in interbank
Next articleMicrofinance Banks on the verge of crisis? | Profit Magazine
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fitch ratings downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative

Fitch Ratings has revised Pakistan’s Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX meltdown, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Karachi: Intense selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost more than 900 points. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee falls to new low of 222 against dollar in interbank

Islamabad: The rupee shattered all previous records on Tuesday, falling to a new low of 224 against the dollar in afternoon interbank trade, before...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR ordered to compensate merchant for illegal destruction of goods

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday while upholding an order of the Federal Tax Ombudmsan (FTO) rejected a representation filed by the apex revenue...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

IMF agreement ‘credit positive’ for Pakistan: Moody’s

Moody’s Investors Service has said that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) staff level agreement with Pakistan will ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange...

Rupee falls to new low of 222 against dollar in interbank

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

FBR ordered to compensate merchant for illegal destruction of goods

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.