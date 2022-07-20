Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Banks quoting upwards of Rs241 to retire LCs of oil imports from June

By Ariba Shahid

Karachi: Profit has been able to confirm that Letters of Credit (LCs) for oil shipments that landed in May and June are being retired at rates above Rs241 against the dollar. “Even state-owned banks, which usually do not charge a large spread between the interbank, are charging such rates,” said a major importer.

Sources confirm that a major importer retired its LC at the rate of Rs238/USD earlier this morning. Later in the afternoon, a large state-owned enterprise has retired its LC of $70 million at the rate of Rs242/USD. This is for petrol imported in May and June.

“Banks are now more concerned with retiring old LCs instead of opening new ones,” says the source. 

The dollar closed at Rs221.99 on Monday after depreciating 3.06 per cent in a day.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar
Next articleEarnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

  1. Now USD is left on mercy of banks. The banks treasury must be making huge profits through speculation. Bank officials are adding fuel by sharing their knowledge ( wrong or right) of expected dollar trend and creating panic.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Earnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn

Islamabad: Pakistan’s earnings from Italy in exports and remittances crossed $2 billion in Financial Year 2021-2022. In addition a substantial growth in FDI from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar

KARACHI: The dollar rate has reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is presently trading at Rs225 in the interbank market, as...
Read more
HEADLINES

KIA announces price increase for entire portfolio, new booking policy

LAHORE: Amidst a worsening economic situation, Lucky Motors has increased the prices of its entire KIA portfolio alongside a revised booking policy, according to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah, ulema discuss implementation of Shariah in banking system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with renowned Islamic scholars Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr. Hussian Akbar, Dr....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah, ulema discuss implementation of Shariah in banking system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with renowned Islamic scholars Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr. Hussian Akbar, Dr....

Pakistan international bond yields surge to 50.6pc

ECC likely to approve Rs1.6 increase in XWDISCOs tariff

Fault behind closure of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum plant remains unclear

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.