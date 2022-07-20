Rupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar

KARACHI: The dollar rate has reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is presently trading at Rs225 in the interbank market, as reported by Mettis Link News.

According to details, the greenback spiked sharply by Rs3.01 in the interbank market to settle at Rs225. The USD is trading at Rs226-227 in the open bank market.

“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.

Analysts attributed the decline to the lack of economic guidance amid the political uncertainty prevailing in the country and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) not intervening.

According to the SBP, the rupee closed at Rs224.92 against the dollar, down Rs2.93 or 1.3 per cent, from yesterday’s close of Rs221.99.