Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar

By News Desk

KARACHI: The dollar rate has reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is presently trading at Rs225 in the interbank market, as reported by Mettis Link News. 

According to details, the greenback spiked sharply by Rs3.01 in the interbank market to settle at Rs225. The USD is trading at Rs226-227 in the open bank market.

“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.

Analysts attributed the decline to the lack of economic guidance amid the political uncertainty prevailing in the country and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) not intervening.

According to the SBP, the rupee closed at Rs224.92 against the dollar, down Rs2.93 or 1.3 per cent, from yesterday’s close of Rs221.99.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKIA announces price increase for entire portfolio, new booking policy
Next articleBanks quoting upwards of Rs241 to retire LCs of oil imports from June
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Good Blog !
    Zaitoon Lifestyle Lahore is another impending residential project that offers luxury living and high way of life conveniences. Zaitoon Lifestyle is a tranquil and lavish green housing society outside the buzzing about of the city. The project is a joint endeavor of the famous Zaitoon Group, so you can be guaranteed that all fundamental conveniences and cutting edge facilities are accessible here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting on the economic situation of the country, the PM Office said on Wednesday. The meeting...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP reconstitutes its Shariah Advisory Committee

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has reconstituted its Shariah Advisory Committee (SAC) under the SECP Act, 1997. The SAC is mandated...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strategy evolved to level imports with exports, remittances: Miftah

Islamabad: Asserting that economy was going on in positive direction, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Wednesday that government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Earnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn

Islamabad: Pakistan’s earnings from Italy in exports and remittances crossed $2 billion in Financial Year 2021-2022. In addition a substantial growth in FDI from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Earnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn

Islamabad: Pakistan’s earnings from Italy in exports and remittances crossed $2 billion in Financial Year 2021-2022. In addition a substantial growth in FDI from...

Banks quoting upwards of Rs241 to retire LCs of oil imports from June

Rupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar

KIA announces price increase for entire portfolio, new booking policy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.