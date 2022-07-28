Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC lifts ban on imported goods

Import of cars, mobiles and home appliances will remain banned

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday decided to lift the ban on imported goods except for auto CBUs, mobile CBUs and home appliances in the light of the fact that imports were substantially reduced due to consistent efforts of the government.

The meeting was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division wherein the Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary on the effects of complete quantitative restrictions on the import of non-essential and luxury items. 

It was submitted that the ban which was imposed in May on about 33 categories of goods with the approval of the Cabinet in order to curtail the rising current account deficit (CAD) had proved fruitful with overall imports of the banned items shrinking by over 69% i.e. from $399.4 million to $123.9 million. 

The ECC was informed that a meeting was also held to review the ban after two months owing to serious concerns raised by major trading partners on the imposition of ban and considering the fact that the ban has impacted supply chains and domestic retail industry. The review meeting also noted the decrease in imports. 

Furthermore, all held up consignments except items which remain in the banned category but arrived at ports after July 1 may be cleared subject to payment of a 25% surcharge.    

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary of urgent advice relating to the award of 4th International Wheat Tender 2022 opened on July 25.

It was informed that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) issued a 4th tender on 19-05-2022 for securing a quantity of 200,000 MT of imported wheat on CFR basis. The tender was opened on 25-07-2022 wherein six international suppliers participated, out of which five offered rates.

The ECC after detailed discussion approved the lowest bid offered by M/S Falconbridge FZ LLC at $407.49/MT CFR bulk on sight LC basis with direction to TCP to negotiate with the Russian authorities to procure wheat at a lower rate subject to confirmation of the ECC. 

Moreover, the Ministry of Water Resources submitted a summary on compensation packages for the Chinese casualties at Dasu Hydro Power project. The ECC decided that the amount of compensation/ goodwill package will remain the same as per ECC’s earlier decision dated January 21, 2022 i.e. $11.6 million, and approved the disbursement of the goodwill amount directly to M/S China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co. Ltd (CGGC) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approves increase in dealers margin on MS, HSD   
Next articleMeeting held to resolve issues hampering privatisation of JCC
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Toyota announces price increase for all CKD units 

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has introduced a price increase for all of its completely-knocked-down (CKD) units. The price increase for its Yaris lineup...
Read more
HEADLINES

Meeting held to resolve issues hampering privatisation of JCC

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday decided to formulate a revised transaction structure for the privitisation of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) in consultation with CDA through...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves increase in dealers margin on MS, HSD   

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday while approving an increase in the dealers margin fixed profit on Motor Spirit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation may continue to remain high in short run

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Outlook and Update July 2022 released on Thursday said that inflation may continue to remain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Inflation may continue to remain high in short run

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Outlook and Update July 2022 released on Thursday said that inflation may continue to remain...

Auto manufacturers reeling from informal quota  

Another hike in power tariff on the cards

Pakistan’s Dbank secures backing of Sequioa in $17.6m seed round

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.