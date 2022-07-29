Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Toyota hints at Corolla Cross expected launch date and price 

Staff at Toyota’s stall at Pakistan Auto Show 2022 revealed information and made assumptions in accordance with company's info given to them 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: The staff at the Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) stall at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 on Friday hinted at the potential date for the Corolla Cross ckd edition, saying that the expected launch window is late 2023 or early 2024 as the production plant for the automobile is still being prepared whereas the expected price will be Rs10,000,000. 

The Corolla Cross currently retails between Rs12-13.4 million depending upon which variant a customer purchases. The expected figure of Rs10,000,000 is not only an immediate relief given current prices but also given that automobile prices may increase even further based on the current trajectory. IMC may be able to achieve the Rs10,000,000 price tag if not a price lower to that due to the duty relief automobile manufacturers get on the import of components for automobile parts. 

The import of components for hybrid automobiles are subject to only 4% customs duty per the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26. This is in comparison to their combustion engine counterparts whose components are subject to duties upwards of 50%. 

The Corolla Cross was announced earlier this year by IMC alongside IMCs revelation that it had committed $100 million in Pakistan for the endeavor. The Corolla Cross is likely to take aim at the KIA Sportage and the newly announced Honda HR-V alongside the myriad of competitors in the CUV market. 

The IMC representatives were confident that the Corolla Cross would neither cannibalize sales of the Corolla nor Fortuner, and would hit the ground running in terms of success. It would be premature to make any assumptions on those claims. However, it is likely that IMC has sufficiently differentiated the markets for prospective sedan and suv buyers through its pricing with the highest variants of the Corolla and the Fortuner now having a price difference of Rs9.6 million. 

The Corolla’s current price of Rs6.1 million provides IMC with leeway to increase the price just a bit further and still be able to introduce the Corolla Cross at the expected Rs10,000,000 to sufficiently differentiate the two on price alone.  

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWeekly inflation spikes by 3.68pc
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Weekly inflation spikes by 3.68pc

ISLAMABAD: Inflation measured through Sensitive Price Index (SPI) posted a hefty increase of 3.68 percent for the week ended on July 28, data released...
Read more
HEADLINES

LPG price hiked again by Rs10 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked again by Rs10 per kg on Friday within 24 hours of a previous hike,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign reserves fall by $827m: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shared that liquid foreign reserves in Pakistan declined by over $826.9 million during the week...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fuel prices to increase due to levy, dealers’ margin hike

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase the prices of diesel and petrol with the start of the next month, Profit learnt on Friday. Sources...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Fuel prices to increase due to levy, dealers’ margin hike

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase the prices of diesel and petrol with the start of the next month, Profit learnt on Friday. Sources...

Honda to release HR-V CKD in market 

Toyota to temporarily shut down production plant 

World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.