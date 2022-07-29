Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation spikes by 3.68pc

Overall inflation rate reaches 37.7pc

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Inflation measured through Sensitive Price Index (SPI) posted a hefty increase of 3.68 percent for the week ended on July 28, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

According to the details, overall inflation rate in the country has reached 37.67 percent after weekly inflation surged by 3.68 percent driven by a sharp rise in the prices of essential items.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 items increased 07 items decreased and 14 items remained constant, showed the data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The weekly inflation spiked by 3.68pc due to an increase in prices of essential items including tomatoes 17.53pc, LPG 7.02pc, masoor 4.18pc, mash 2.87pc, gram 2.46, moong washed 2.02pc, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 1.80pc, garlic 1.69pc, rice basmati broken 1.21pc.

Meanwhile, the electricity charges for quarter 1 (Q1) witnessed an increase of 26.11pc (Rs1.88). Prices of beef, mutton, sugar, milk and potatoes also witnessed an increase, while prices of onion, chicken, flour and eggs decreased.

Earlier last week, weekly inflation rate had dropped to -0.22, however, the annual rate is over 32 percent.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLPG price hiked again by Rs10 per kg
Next articleToyota hints at Corolla Cross expected launch date and price 
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Toyota hints at Corolla Cross expected launch date and price 

LAHORE: The staff at the Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) stall at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 on Friday hinted at the potential date...
Read more
HEADLINES

LPG price hiked again by Rs10 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked again by Rs10 per kg on Friday within 24 hours of a previous hike,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign reserves fall by $827m: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shared that liquid foreign reserves in Pakistan declined by over $826.9 million during the week...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fuel prices to increase due to levy, dealers’ margin hike

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase the prices of diesel and petrol with the start of the next month, Profit learnt on Friday. Sources...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Fuel prices to increase due to levy, dealers’ margin hike

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase the prices of diesel and petrol with the start of the next month, Profit learnt on Friday. Sources...

Honda to release HR-V CKD in market 

Toyota to temporarily shut down production plant 

World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.