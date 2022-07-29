Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LPG price hiked again by Rs10 per kg

Price jumps Rs20 within 24 hours

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked again by Rs10 per kg on Friday within 24 hours of a previous hike, both without the notification of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

After the fresh increase, the price of LPG will be Rs240 per kg across Punjab including Lahore.

Moreover, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs120 and that of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs455. Domestic LPG cylinders will be sold at Rs2,835 and commercial LPG cylinders at Rs10,900.

LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that due to the closure of JJVL plant, the government was losing Rs60 billion annually and the black marketing had also reached its peak.

It is to be noted here that the LPG price has witnessed a Rs10 increase twice within 24 hours.

