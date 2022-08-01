Sign inSubscribe
Highest inflation in 14 years, July figures hit 24.9pc

Political unrest increasing economic uncertainty while inflationary risks are building macroeconomic imbalances in the economy

Islamabad: According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data as released on Monday Pakistan’s yearly inflation rate in July 2022 jumped to a 14-year high of 24.9% compared to 21.3% in June 2022 and 8.4% in July 2021.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 4.3 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in July 2021.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including potatoes, eggs, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, pulse masoor, wheat, rice, milk, electricity charges, motor fuels, construction input items, stationery, motor vehicles accessories, cleaning & laundering, liquefied hydrocarbons, and woolen cloth increased.

CPI inflation Urban, increased by 23.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 19.8 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in July 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.5 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in July 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 26.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6 percent in the previous month and 8.0 percent in July 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.2 percent in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.4 percent in July 2021.

SPI inflation on YoY witnessed an upsurge of 28.2% YoY and 7.3% MoM in July 2022 while WPI inflation jumped by 38.5% YoY in July 2022 and 2% MoM in July 2022.

The market expects that the fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to be a difficult year as headline inflation may settle in between 15-21% due to the risk tilted to the upside on the back of currency depreciation and rising fuel prices from levies and taxes as the government brings budgetary changes.

