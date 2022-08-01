Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

PAPS Autoshow 2022 – Suzuki has emerged as the winner

By press release

To all the car lovers out there – The PAPS Autoshow 2022 has concluded with yet another epic automobile exhibition.

The 3-day event became the center of attention for displaying as we saw some terrific cars of across all categories, models and sizes. It was a truly splendid event, which provided many car lovers an opportunity to socialize with their favorite automobile brands.
Different automotive manufacturers were exhibiting at this auto show to make an impression and get attention with their unique designs and new models.
There were vehicle displays from almost all the major players in the industry. However, Suzuki’s bay was fueling a lot of excitement and buzz at the event with its totally unexpected show of its most modern vehicles from its global line-up.

There were new SUV’s, MUVs, as well as hatchbacks every day of the event. The XL 7 and Suzuki Ertiga on display had a lot of attendees thinking that perhaps Suzuki is going to introduce an SUV soon, and natural this was the cause of a lot of excitement. As no other SUV manufacturer has the strong presence countrywide as Suzuki does. This means consumers in cities other than Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad too will be able to upgrade to SUVs if Suzuki goes on to introduce them.

The three days of the car show were thrilling. The crowd was shown a variety of Suzuki vehicles. Crossovers Hustlers and XBee drew a lot of attention due to their superior features and Quirky exterior designs and sturdy build quality. Hustler has already garnered quite a fan following in Pakistan as many imported versions can be seen on the Pakistani roads. So the excitement at the chance of local production of the same is understandable. All in all, Suzuki dominated with its constantly changing display over the course of the three day mega event.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHighest inflation in 14 years, July figures hit 24.9pc
Next articleSECP to introduce digital asset management companies
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL’s balance sheet crosses Rs5tr in H1CY22 – excessive taxation reduces PAT by 33pc over H1CY21 to Rs12.1bn

KARACHI: HBL on Thursday declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs12.1 billion for H1 2022, lower than the Rs18.0 billion in H1...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

PTCL, U Microfinance Bank announce successful conversion of U Bank’s Rs1,000mn debt into equity

Islamabad, July 26, 2022: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), country’s largest ICT services provider and U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank), a wholly owned...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL steps up for Balochistan

Quetta, 21 July 2022: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Quetta. This is the 1st HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

YAP Pakistan gears up for its pilot phase after securing IPA for an EMI license: Partners up with Faysal Bank for innovative banking solutions

Lahore – 18th July, 2022: After successfully obtaining the In-Principle Approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

China’s SEDA join hands with STZA for boosting technology sector

ISLAMABAD: Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Area (SEDA) of China and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan have signed a Letter of...

US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports in FY22

The Big Short: inside the exchange rate volatility in Pakistan

Pakistan fulfills all IMF demands for release of $1.2bn loan tranche

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.