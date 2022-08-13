Sign inSubscribe
Auto sales fall by 53pc in July 2022

The auto industry starts the new fiscal year with sales down across every segment and for every company

By Daniyal Ahmad

Lahore: Automotive sales have fallen by 53% on average across all segments per the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) report for July 2022. 

The company wise breakdown is as follows: 

The segment wise breakdown is as follows: 

The cars segment recorded a 56% contraction in sales in July. The car wise breakdown is as follows:

The trucks and buses segment contracted by 210 units or 36%. The bus segment however was able to record an increase of 75 units in July or 60%. 

The light commercial vehicle (LCV), vans, and jeeps segment contracted by 3,326 units or 69% in July. 

The farm tractors segment contracted 5,336 units or 70% in July. 

Finally, the motorcycles and three-wheelers segment contracted 9,541 units or 55%. Motorcycles contracted by 43,418 units or 31% in July. The three-wheeler recorded a contraction of 3,049 units or 82% in July. 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

