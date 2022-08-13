Auto sales fall by 53pc in July 2022

Lahore: Automotive sales have fallen by 53% on average across all segments per the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) report for July 2022.

The company wise breakdown is as follows:

The segment wise breakdown is as follows:

The cars segment recorded a 56% contraction in sales in July. The car wise breakdown is as follows:

The trucks and buses segment contracted by 210 units or 36%. The bus segment however was able to record an increase of 75 units in July or 60%.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV), vans, and jeeps segment contracted by 3,326 units or 69% in July.

The farm tractors segment contracted 5,336 units or 70% in July.

Finally, the motorcycles and three-wheelers segment contracted 9,541 units or 55%. Motorcycles contracted by 43,418 units or 31% in July. The three-wheeler recorded a contraction of 3,049 units or 82% in July.