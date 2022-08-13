Sign inSubscribe
U Microfinance Bank planted 5,000 trees

By press release

U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) organized a tree plantation drive on 12th August, 2022 at G-8/1 Islamabad.

To celebrate the onset of monsoons, U Bank employees participated in plantation activity. 5,000 trees were planted in order to continue U Bank’s drive to be an environmentally conscious company.

U Microfinance Bank is led by a triple bottom line ambition and have been organizing tree plantation campaigns every year. Cognizant of the impact of its work on the planet, U Bank has kept its tradition alive and has been playing its part in conserving and protecting environment from the past four years. The initiative is part of U Bank’s larger vision as a company to work towards reducing its carbon and waste footprint as well as incurring a set of products to support climate resilience and a sustainable change in society as a whole.

Emphasizing the need to conserve and safeguard the environment U Microfinance Bank President & CEO, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi said, “There is a dire need to initiate such drives in order to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change. U Bank has always been taking steps to protect the environment. We are committed to our ambition in consciously designing products to support our fragile environment which is constantly under threat from climate change. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them”.

press release

