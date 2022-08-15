Weekly inflation goes down by 0.08pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 11 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.08 per cent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 209.01 points against 209.17 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 37.69 per cent.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.12pc decrease and went down from 216.03 points in last week to 215.76 points during the week under review. Similarly, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.10pc, 0.09pc, 0.08pc and 0.07pc, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 items increased, 9 items decreased and 16 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included onions with a decrease of 10.18pc, bananas 2.71pc, chicken 1.03pc, vegetable ghee 1 kg 0.79pc, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 0.55pc, mustard oil 0.36pc, rice Basmati broken 0.33pc, cooking oil 5 litre 0.17pc and LPG 1.10pc.

The commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis included tomatoes 10.35pc, salt 3.73pc, eggs 3.67pc, pulse mash 3.65pc, pulse moong 3.18pc, pulse masoor 2.13pc, garlic 2.03pc, firewood 1.36pc and tea packet 1.29pc.

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powder with a decrease of 43.42pc, sugar at 16.27pc and gur 1.86pc.

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included diesel 109.15pc , pulse masoor 111.90pc, diesel 109.15pc, onions 90.05pc, petrol 88.94pc, vegetable ghee 1 kg 70.54pc, chicken 57.14pc, and electricity for Q1 at a 52.61pc hike in its price.