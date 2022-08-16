Sign inSubscribe
No relief for HSD consumers as dealers’ margin increases

Govt increases margin on HSD from Rs4.13 to Rs7 per litre

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The consumers of high-speed diesel (HSD) will not witness the expected relief of Rs2.87/litre as observed from new prices of petroleum products for the second fortnight of August.

As per details, the federal government has increased the dealers’ margin on HSD from Rs4.13 to Rs7 per litre. “Although the government has reduced the diesel price by 0.51/litre for the remaining 15 days of August, it has deprived consumers from a relief of Rs2.87/litre while setting the new price of petroleum products,” said sources.

They added that the diesel price could have been reduced by Rs3.38/litre if the government had not increased the dealers’ margin.

Prior to this increase, the government had increased dealers’ margin on petrol by Rs2.10/litre at the start of August following the federal cabinet’s approval to jack up margins.

It is pertinent to mention that HSD is mainly used in the agricultural and transportation industries. 

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

