SBP injects Rs317.8bn into market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs317.8 billion into money market through its Open Market Operation.

According to the details, Rs241.8 billion were injected as reverse repo purchase — Rs68.250 billion for seven days and Rs173.550 billion for 63 days.

Similarly, Rs76 billion were pumped into the market through Shariah Compliant Mudaraba based OMO– Rs69 billion for 7 days (face value of collateral) with 15.14 % cut-off and

Rs7 billion for 63 days (face value of collateral) at 15.20% cut-off rate.