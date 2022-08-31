Sign inSubscribe
Govt to decide on importing from India after consulting with coalition partners: Miftah

Pakistan had announced the suspension of its trade ties with India in August 2019 

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister in a tweet on Wednesday said that more than one international agency has approached the govt to allow them to bring food items from India and we will take the decision after consulting with coalition partners and key stakeholders.

The present government has shown interest in resuming trade with India as it would be more cost-effective. In a previous press conference, Miftah Ismail had said that government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India to facilitate the people in the wake of the destruction of standing crops in the country due to recent floods.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Indian exports to Pakistan stood at $0.0021 million between July and March 2021-22 against $0.0662 million over the previous year. The Indian exports included all crude minerals, medical and surgical instruments.

The Indian imports from Pakistan stood at $281.33 million in July-March 2021-22 against $237.26 million over the last year. India imports medical and pharmaceutical products and chemical products in bulk from Pakistan. However, there are other products also that India imported in small quantities.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan had announced the suspension of its trade ties with India in August 2019. The decision was made after India revoked article 370 of its constitution which allowed special status to the territory of occupied Kashmir.

