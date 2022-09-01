Sign inSubscribe
Complaints about flood donations not going through are misleading: SBP

The relevant banks have also confirmed that transactions are taking place in these accounts daily

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarifies that complaints against banks for not accepting Donations for Floods are misleading

A few complaints have been circulating on social media platforms regarding the non-acceptance of donations from the general public in the “CM Flood Relief Fund” of KP and Punjab.

In this context, upon inquiry of SBP, concerned banks have informed the SBP that such complaints are baseless as they are accepting donations in the “CM Flood Relief Fund” through all possible channels (including cash transactions, online transfers, and both international and local credit card transfers).

“The bank has processed tens of thousands of transactions in the last couple of days including payments through international credit cards and swift,” says a Bank of Punjab statement.

“In the context of this heavy transaction flow, there have been merely 5/6 complaints which have been circulating around in social media, unfortunately alleging refusal by bank staff to accept donations for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund. All such complaints have been investigated by senior officials, and have been found to be factually blown out of proportion,” add the BoP statement.

The SBP adds that banks have also assured that they are making all possible efforts to play their role in the noble cause of helping people affected due to floods. The donors facing any problem may please lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach the SBP at [email protected]

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

