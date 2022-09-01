Sign inSubscribe
Flood related goods exempted from taxes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas.

As per the details, In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to the unprecedented devastation caused by recent floods, the Prime Minister of Pakistan ordered urgent relief measures so as to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relief goods to the people of the affected areas. 

Elimination of all taxes and duties in procuring the relief goods will help ensure maximum use of resources for lessening the hardships being faced by affected people. 

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, and in the directions of the federal government, the FBR has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas. Such imports will be duty and tax free upon certification by NDMA or PDMA. 

The goods being sent as donations by the foreign government or international organizations and donors are also exempted from customs duties and taxes.

 

