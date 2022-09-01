Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM waives off FAC for up to 300 units of power consumption

Premier proposes to exempt farmers from paying water charges on crop irrigation, waive off power bills in flood hit areas

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday waived off the fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for power consumers who consume up to 300 units of electricity in a month.

The premier made this announcement while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers in Islamabad.

He said the waiver is being given with the aim to facilitate the common man who is bearing the brunt of inflation, adding that the relief will cover 75 percent of electricity consumers across the country. 

The PM said that initially, the exemption was given to consumers who use up to 200 units with the government having to bear an estimated burden of PKR 21 billion for offering the exemption. However, broadening the scope of the relief to those who use up to 300 units in a month will have a wider impact.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz also proposed to waive off the electricity bills of power consumers of flood-hit areas and also suggested to exempt the farmers from water charges on crop irrigation in calamity-hit areas of the country.

He also announced the launch of a solar programme for the production of cheap electricity in the country in the near future. He said this programme will generate electricity at the rate of PKR 9 per unit which will save billions of rupees. “My economic and energy teams are making all-out efforts to materialise the mega solar project, which is aimed at benefiting schools, hospitals, agri tube-wells etc.,” he added.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to implement new tax scheme for traders
Next articlePM urged to investigate SSGC, KE for production of expensive electricity
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM urged to investigate SSGC, KE for production of expensive electricity

ISLAMABAD: The Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to investigate a complaint against KE according to which the utility company...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to implement new tax scheme for traders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will plan and implement a new tax scheme in consultation with traders from all over the country,...
Read more
HEADLINES

August inflation hits 27.3pc, highest in 47 years

ISLAMABAD: Increased cost of fuel, and energy along with the devaluation of local currency has resulted in a  27.26% rise in inflation during August...
Read more
HEADLINES

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 23.21 percent during first month of current financial year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 23.21 percent during first month of current financial year...

PM okays 10,000MW solar project to cut imported fuel use

HBL and Adamjee Insurance partner to provide dairy, livestock loan insurance

Govt considers taking emergency loan from IMF to mitigate flood damage

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.