The mechanics behind the panadol shortage

Every time Ahmed visits his mother’s house up north, he makes sure to pack some treats from Islamabad that aren’t easy to find in the isolated area where she lives. On most visits, he packs her bread from her favourite bakery or other snacks and trinkets that are hard to come by in more rural settings. You can find most essential items even in smaller towns and cities, but it is the little luxuries that evade you.

This time, however, his mother made a curious request: Panadol. Surprised to hear that she could not find something as basic as paracetamol from the local dispensary, that was the first time Ahmed realised that Panadol was short in the market across different cities in Pakistan. In fact, the shortages had hit nearly two months ago and have only worsened over time.