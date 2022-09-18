The mechanics behind the panadol shortage

Every time Ahmed visits his mother’s house up north, he makes sure to pack some treats from Islamabad that aren’t easy to find in the isolated area where she lives. On most visits, he packs her bread from her favourite bakery or other snacks and trinkets that are hard to come by in more rural settings. You can find most essential items even in smaller towns and cities, but it is the little luxuries that evade you.
This time, however, his mother made a curious request: Panadol. Surprised to hear that she could not find something as basic as paracetamol from the local dispensary, that was the first time Ahmed realised that Panadol was short in the market across different cities in Pakistan. In fact, the shortages had hit nearly two months ago and have only worsened over time.
These are the sorts of little moments that mark the shortage of a drug like panadol. While it is not life-saving in most instances, it is a critical over-the-counter option and its unavailability has resulted in speculation that not only have pharmaceutical companies reduced or stopped their production of certain drugs but may also be hoarding stores of these medicines to jack up the prices by force. The latter theory has gained particular favour among some since a DRAP raid that uncovered a large store of panadol at a factory. Of course, to understand what is going on fully we must go back to the root of the problem.
