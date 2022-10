After a historic debut on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and a partnership with Microsoft which is expected to bring a multi-million dollar revenue for the company, Octopus Digital Limited (ODL) has made another headway in its business of digitalising industries. This time, it is an acquisition. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan