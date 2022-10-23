Sign inSubscribe
Crop Talk: Tea’s iron grip

Tea’s dark past can only be eclipsed by its very apparent potential

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

All you can see for miles and miles is the thick, green, garden acreage grown on hilly terraced fields. The tea-gardens of Mansehra, much like tea-gardens all around the world, seem almost ahistorical. As if the plantations have been a part of the landscape since antiquity. Yet the breath-taking sights of tea-gardens hide a grim past, and a squandered opportunity. 

Tea is not sown in the ground and harvested each year. Underneath the charming green leaves that make up these fields are thick, gnarled, trunks. In their natural state, tea trees have been known to grow to heights of 50 to 70 feet. When planted in the fields so close together, they rarely reach over four feet, making tea-gardens a vast forest of miniature trees. The average tea tree needs to be at least three years old before its leaves can be harvested, and lives up to the age of 30 to 40. Every year between March to December, these dwarfish trees sprout leaves that are then harvested by men and women wearing straw baskets on their backs. At the height that they stand, it is back-breaking work.

Behind the development and cultivation of these gardens is a painful history. These fields are not an ahistorical part of the landscape as they seem. And while the regions where tea is grown often become synonymous with the gardens, such as Mansehra in Pakistan or Assam and Darjeeling in India, tea gardens emerged at a particular historical moment.

Today, as a result of that historical moment steeped in a legacy of colonial gluttony and hubris, India is the second largest producer of tea in the world with an output of 0.94 million tonnes produced out of 0.389 million hectares (ha). Of the massive amounts of tea it produces, India consumes 70% of its tea itself. In comparison, according to a report of the Planning Commission, tea is cultivated at an area of about 100 ha only in promontories of District Mansehra under Unilever Brothers Support with production of about five tonnes. Yet Pakistan is also the world’s largest importer of tea, spending Rs 90 billion every year to import tea, with Rs 89 billion spent on black tea and Rs 1 billion on green tea. Could we be growing more, and more importantly, should we?

 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

