Marriage apps are here. Which one would you choose?

For the past two years, Dr Umar Saif of PITB fame has been sending out teams to recruit marriage consultants. The marriage bureaus or rishta aunties are told they will get a chance to reach a larger audience for their business and wil be able to work through an app. In these two years, Dr Saif’s team at Dil Ka Rishta, an up-and-coming matrimonial services app, estimates that there are nearly 33,000 marriage bureaus in 210 cities in Pakistan, of which at a certain time 13,000 to 14,000 bureaus are active. By recruiting many of these bureaus, to their app app, they have managed to put in a total of 520,000 profiles

This is the closest thing to a tech disruption in the wedding industry. For one second, step back and appreciate the size of the wedding industry. In Pakistan alone, a single wedding involves so many different sectors, trades, and smaller industries that it ends up taking a small army to manage two to three days of festivities. From wedding halls to jewellers, caterers, card printers, florists, and tailors all the way to the little details like mehndi add up creating the dangerous, monstrous, wedding industrial complex.