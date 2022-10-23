Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Marriage apps are here. Which one would you choose?

In the background of the big fat shaadi industry, two new apps are hoping to tap into how people meet

Posted by: Taimoor Hassan

For the past two years, Dr Umar Saif of PITB fame has been sending out teams to recruit marriage consultants. The marriage bureaus or rishta aunties are told they will get a chance to reach a larger audience for their business and wil be able to work through an app. In these two years, Dr Saif’s team at Dil Ka Rishta, an up-and-coming matrimonial services app, estimates that there are nearly 33,000 marriage bureaus in 210 cities in Pakistan, of which at a certain time 13,000 to 14,000 bureaus are active. By recruiting many of these bureaus, to their app app, they have managed to put in a total of 520,000 profiles 

This is the closest thing to a tech disruption in the wedding industry. For one second, step back and appreciate the size of the wedding industry. In Pakistan alone, a single wedding involves so many different sectors, trades, and smaller industries that it ends up taking a small army to manage two to three days of festivities. From wedding halls to jewellers, caterers, card printers,  florists, and tailors all the way to the little details like mehndi add up creating the dangerous, monstrous, wedding industrial complex. 

In the United States, it is worth upwards of $60 billion. In India, a 2016 KPMG report titled Market Study of Online Matrimony and Marriage Services in India estimated that the Indian wedding industry is worth about INR 3.68 trillion. Since it is largely informal and undocumented industry, there are no real estimations as to its size in Pakistan, but  ballpark figures suggest it is worth hundreds of billions of rupees.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Crop Talk: Tea’s iron grip

Tea’s dark past can only be eclipsed by its very apparent potential
Read more
FEATURED

India won’t play cricket in Pakistan. We don’t need them to

The PCB and cricket fans alike want to see India playing on our shores. But despite being iced out, Pakistan cricket has beaten the odds and thrived
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.