The Legend of Moola Jatt

The Legend of Maula Jatt has done a lot of unprecedented things: an ambitious concept, a massive budget, record-shattering revenues, and gripping execution. But perhaps its most iconic battle will not be Maula Jatt vs Noori Nuth on screen. It will be the off-screen faceoff between the producers and exhibitors – a power play that has sought to upend a jealously guarded formula governing the business of movies.

Put simply, the producers believed they had an unprecedented product, and they wanted an unprecedented payday. So they proposed to rewrite a settled financial sharing formula with exhibitors. They did this by proposing two new formulas, which, in short, sought higher ticket prices for the first 11 days, and a bigger share of the receipts. The non-financial demands in these formulas also mirrored swashbuckling action sequences of a reborn Maula Jatt.