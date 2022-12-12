The making of a big shot Pakistani wedding

There is a frenzy in the air. A young team of set designers is running frantically with flowers and other props; a supervisor screaming on their heads to do better, run faster. Panic and hysteria take centre stage as the DJ in the background carries out his sound check for both music and mic. Camera people navigate through ideal spots to create the perfect frames. The star of the show is getting ready in her vanity room, with designated best friends to constantly reassure the look and makeup. There are some last minute mishaps, of course, and these must be fixed before the final walk. As soon as the curtains go up and the spotlight shines bright, the 10-minute entrance walk seems to roll out of a staircase from heaven. That’s the thing about a good stage performance, the audience cannot tell what went on behind the curtains. There are lights, camera and action.
But this is not a film set, this is a Pakistani wedding.
Just like in a film, a lot of time, money and energy goes behind a Pakistani wedding. Getting hitched does not come cheap. In fact, it’s the investment of a lifetime, and epitome of a neoliberal dream. It sells the idea that if money can’t buy happiness, it can at least pay for the perfect wedding.
I just finished reading this article and I must say, it was a great read! The author did a fantastic job of capturing the intricate details and planning that goes into creating a big shot Pakistani wedding. The descriptions of the food, decorations, and attire were so vivid that I felt like I was right there at the event. I also appreciated the insight into the cultural traditions and customs that are an important part of Pakistani weddings. Overall, this was a fascinating and well-written article that offered a glimpse into a world that many of us may not be familiar with. Great job!