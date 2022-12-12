The making of a big shot Pakistani wedding

There is a frenzy in the air. A young team of set designers is running frantically with flowers and other props; a supervisor screaming on their heads to do better, run faster. Panic and hysteria take centre stage as the DJ in the background carries out his sound check for both music and mic. Camera people navigate through ideal spots to create the perfect frames. The star of the show is getting ready in her vanity room, with designated best friends to constantly reassure the look and makeup. There are some last minute mishaps, of course, and these must be fixed before the final walk. As soon as the curtains go up and the spotlight shines bright, the 10-minute entrance walk seems to roll out of a staircase from heaven. That’s the thing about a good stage performance, the audience cannot tell what went on behind the curtains. There are lights, camera and action.

But this is not a film set, this is a Pakistani wedding.