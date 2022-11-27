Inside the picture-perfect Pakistani wedding

“We come from very humble middle class families. We used to save up all year to travel within Pakistan but now we get travel for free even internationally. UAE has become like our second home and we have officially established our business there. Now we even have really good friendships in all the countries we go to for work,” says Rizwan Takkhar, who runs a photography business with his wife Palwasha Minha.

Such a lifestyle would be familiar to consultants or diplomats with fancy university degrees, but Minhas and Takkhar are none of these. In fact, both of them are college dropouts who found their rags to riches story in the wedding photography business in Pakistan.

Pakistanis take knot-tying seriously. From food to guests to decor to clothes, everything is a careful curation and a project of a lifetime. Consequently, Pakistani matrimony is a serious business. You can not invest poorly in it and definitely can’t keep the business (the marriage) to yourself only. What’s the point of grandeur if it’s not a spectacle for the public? Pics or it didn’t happen!

The big bucks