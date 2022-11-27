Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Inside the picture-perfect Pakistani wedding

More than just hearts, the big Pakistani wedding is also a marriage of young photographers with big fortunes

Posted by: Momina Ashraf

“We come from very humble middle class families. We used to save up all year to travel within Pakistan but now we get travel for free even internationally. UAE has become like our second home and we have officially established our business there. Now we even have really good friendships in all the countries we go to for work,” says Rizwan Takkhar, who runs a photography business with his wife Palwasha Minha.

Such a lifestyle would be familiar to consultants or diplomats with fancy university degrees, but Minhas and Takkhar are none of these. In fact, both of them are college dropouts who found their rags to riches story in the wedding photography business in Pakistan. 

Pakistanis take knot-tying seriously. From food to guests to decor to clothes, everything is a careful curation and a project of a lifetime. Consequently, Pakistani matrimony is a serious business. You can not invest poorly in it and definitely can’t keep the business (the marriage) to yourself only. What’s the point of grandeur if it’s not a spectacle for the public? Pics or it didn’t happen! 

The big bucks

There are a few problems in calculating the size of the pie when it comes to the wedding industry. For starters, we will go out on a limb here and say that the wedding industry is in fact one of the biggest industries that there are in Pakistan. However, this is not one holistic industry like steel or cement. It is an amalgamation of many smaller businesses and sectors. Just think, for a second, about what goes into the average Pakistani wedding.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf is an assistant editor at Profit.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Too little, too late? SBP unveils anti-inflationary nuke

The SBP has hiked the policy rate by 625 bps in 2022, bringing it to a 24-year high to battle inflation and suppress imports - but is it too little, too late?
Read more
FEATURED

Another blow to local governance

If the FBR is found to be taxing property, it will go against the spirit of the 18th amendment, and weaken the struggle for local governments
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.