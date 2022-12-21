Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Imports of mandated commodities to be done through electronic verification

Import of 166 commodities disallowed without PSW’s electronic clearance

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window Customs (PSW) has asked Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to switch over to the electronic verification system of imports from December 21, 2022.

Through a letter sent to the Director General of PSQCA on December 15, PSW directed to end import of at least 166 commodities (including food and nonfood items) under its mandate through a manual system. 

Pakistan Single Window is an initiative led by Pakistan Customs which is aimed at reducing the time and cost of doing business by digitizing Pakistan’s cross border trade and eliminating paper based manual processes.

According to sources the switch to the electronic clearance system will not only ensure transparency in the imports but also discourage the rampant corruption in the import/export department of PSQCA. The officials of PSQCA are allegedly involved in taking bribes and other malpractices through the manual import system.

The clearing agents have been writing to concerned ministries against the PSQCA officials for their involvement in the corrupt practices. The quality and standard of 166 imported commodities, listed as compulsory items at PSQCA, are inspected by the authority at ports before release. 

Initially PSQCA had agreed to PSW inspection for only a couple of products, but now it’s a complete switchover. “After a successful pilot project for issuance of electronic release orders of PSQCA in the PSWO environment the scope was extended smoothly to more products on November 21, 2022,” said the letter.  

In 2020 federal cabinet approved the inclusion of 61 new food and nonfood items in the ‘compulsory certification mark scheme’ of PSQCA, making the total mandated items to 166. PSQCA, under the law, is authorized to test, certify and give licenses to the compulsory items included in the scheme.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP governor’s inaugural report paints bleak picture  
Next articleThe global recession is bringing down Pakistan’s IT-based remittances
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approves transfer of 30% working interest in Margalla Block from M/s MOL to M/s MPCL 

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved transfer of  30% working interest of M/s MOL to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (M/s...
Read more
HEADLINES

The global recession is bringing down Pakistan’s IT-based remittances

LAHORE: Pakistan’s IT exports numbers are showing a trend of slowdown due to a mix of policy issues at home, the waning of pandemic-induced...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP governor’s inaugural report paints bleak picture  

KARACHI: The first ever annual report of the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was released on Wednesday, providing a grim picture...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt constitutes committee for settlement of gas sector circular debt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday constituted a 10-member committee to settle the circular debt that has plagued the gas sector for years. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt constitutes committee for settlement of gas sector circular debt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday constituted a 10-member committee to settle the circular debt that has plagued the gas sector for years. The...

Govt increases PDL to ease IMF concerns. Will it be enough? 

FTO slams Millat Tractors, directs FBR to take action 

Gold prices in Pakistan face yet another high

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.