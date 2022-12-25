Why gold may not be the best savings plan for you (and the economy)

If there is one thing that’s hot in the cold of December, it is gold prices. Prices of the subcontinent’s favourite metal hit a record high of Rs 178,800 per tola, indicating an almost 11% increase since the start of December. This rise in prices has created a wave of hysteria and chaos for many Pakistanis. Desi families who traditionally give gold to their children at weddings are feeling helpless and don’t know how else to store their wealth. On the flipside, those who already have personal reserves for gold are finding silver lining in the situation. The Pakistani rupee is depreciating, but at least gold value is increasing!

But all that’s gold doesn’t necessarily glitter.

Contrary to popular belief, gold investments are not too great, and not as risk-free. Below is the chart of gold prices of the last hundred years. Because it’s a commodity against the US Dollar, its actual value is also determined by the US Dollar.

Source: Macrotends