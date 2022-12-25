Sign inSubscribe
Why gold may not be the best savings plan for you (and the economy)

Savings in gold may end up making you poorer as the value for money goes down

Posted by: Momina Ashraf

If there is one thing that’s hot in the cold of December, it is gold prices. Prices of the subcontinent’s favourite metal hit a record high of Rs 178,800 per tola, indicating an almost 11% increase since the start of December. This rise in prices has created a wave of hysteria and chaos for many Pakistanis. Desi families who traditionally give gold to their children at weddings are feeling helpless and don’t know how else to store their wealth. On the flipside, those who already have personal reserves for gold are finding silver lining in the situation. The Pakistani rupee is depreciating, but at least gold value is increasing!

But all that’s gold doesn’t necessarily glitter. 

Contrary to popular belief, gold investments are not too great, and not as risk-free. Below is the chart of gold prices of the last hundred years. Because it’s a commodity against the US Dollar, its actual value is also determined by the US Dollar. 

Source: Macrotends

If you look at the graph closely, you’ll realise that if you bought gold almost a decade ago in 2011, you are sitting at a loss of $113 today! Forget 10 years ago, compare the prices of 2020 of $2,018 to today’s $1,780 and you see a significant loss again. The graph shows exorbitant highs and lows just within a span of 10 years.

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only.

Momina Ashraf
Momina Ashraf is an assistant editor at Profit.

1 COMMENT

  1. Madam. Please give price in PKR not dollar. For US citizens S&P 500 invest is better than Gold. But for Pakistanis Gold is currently better than Stocks, Bonds because PKR devalue so quickly.

