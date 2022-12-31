Cabinet likely to approve proposed energy conservation plan in next meeting

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming federal cabinet meeting is likely to grant its approval to a proposed 12-point energy conservation plan to benefit the country with Rs 353 billion worth annual savings, it was reliably learnt on Saturday.

According to sources, a 12-point energy conservation plan has been devised which will be presented during the next week in the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet for its approval. They said that multiple sessions were held in power division to identify and evaluate and strategize potential energy efficiency and conservation measures. And, it was noticed that there was an urgent need for upgradation of energy efficiency and conservation standards and strict enforcement/compliance. They said replacement of inefficient appliances and consumer awareness for responsible use of energy were other key areas which were identified for action as a national priority. Federal minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has completed consultation with the stakeholders, said sources.

After thorough consultation and evaluation of various efficiency and conservation measures, a detailed plan and implementation strategy had been developed, they added. “If the federal cabinet grants its approval to the proposed energy conservation plan then it will benefit by Rs 353 billion worth annual savings to the country,” said sources.

They added that the proposed 12-point energy conservation plan can benefit the country only with the cooperation of federal and provincial governments.

Documents available with Profit disclosed the implementation roadmap of the proposed 12-point energy conservation plan under which several measures including work from home, wedding halls timings, restaurants, hotels and markets closing timings, deadline to stop manufacturing of inefficient fans, stopping manufacturing of incandescent bulbs, procurement of energy efficient fans, LED/energy efficient equipment by public sector organisation, energy efficient housing, mandatory conical baffles for new geysers, installation of conical baffles in existing geysers, alternate switching-off streetlights, encouraging E-Bikes, energy conservation awareness campaigns through media/social media and TV etc, and water conservation have been proposed. And, in this regard, Cabinet Division, IPC (for coordination with provinces), Ministry of Industries and Production, FBR, PPRA, NEECA, Power Division, provincial governments, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Petroleum, SNGPL/SSGCL, Cabinet Division, Provincial Chief Secretaries, ICT/CDA, PEMRA will play role to implements the proposed energy conservation plan in the country.

Under the proposed energy conservation plan, work from home of the 20 percent staff can save Rs 58 billion while wedding halls timings will be limited to 10 PM, restaurants, hotels and markets closing timings be limited to 8PM and this measures after implementation can save Rs 62 billion per annum while Cabinet Division, IPC (for coordination with provinces) will issue directions to the provinces under Article 149 (4) of constitution of Pakistan to implement the said measures. Similarly, the deadline set to stop manufacturing of inefficient fans is July 1st 2023 while it is projected that imposition of tax/duty on inefficient fans can save Rs 15 billion and the Ministry of Industries and Production, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will play their role to implement this measure.

Likewise, stopping manufacturing of incandescent bulbs is February 1st 2023 and imposition of tax/duty on inefficient bulbs can save Rs 22 billion while Ministry of Industries and Production, and FBR will ensure implementation of this measure. Furthermore, procurement of energy efficient fans, LED/energy efficient equipment by public sector organisations (public sector only to procure energy efficient equipment) will be ensured by PPRA, and NEECA.

As per the implementation roadmap of the proposed energy conservation plan, energy efficient measures to be incorporated in building codes/housing societies bye-laws by civic/building control authorities and Power Division, provincial governments, Pakistan Engineering Council will ensure the implementation of it.

Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Petroleum, SNGPL/SSGCL will ensure implementation of mandatory conical baffles for new geysers manufacturing by December 2023, and installation of conical baffles in existing geysers in one year can save Rs 92 billion annually while it will start from Islamabad immediately after its approval.

It is also learnt from the document that Cabinet Division, Provincial Chief Secretaries will ensure implementation of alternate switching-off streetlights by issuing directions to provinces under article 149(4) of constitution of Pakistan and this measure can save Rs 4 billion/annum.

According to available documents, E-Bikes shall be encouraged while duties to be eliminated on E-Bike manufacturing, establishment of charging stations starting from Lahore & Islamabad and Ministry of Industries and Production, and FBR will ensure implementation of this measure.