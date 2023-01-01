A tale of two halves of a calendar year

Imagine you’re at the family dinner for bari Eid, you’ve chowed down on your favourite delicacies. You’ve had the time of your life; all is good. The morning after, you and many of your relatives are taken ill. Your family blames you, because they know it’s a given that you will fall ill, so why eat so much? They tell you how people have stomach infections every bari Eid. No one blames the chef who may have undercooked any of the food you consumed.

This is exactly what happened with the automotive industry this year. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



Article continues after this advertisement