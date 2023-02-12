Is the Symmetry Group’s planned IPO an informed decision or a shot in the dark?

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group Limited (SGL), a technology oriented company which provides digital transformation, digital marketing and advertising services, is planning to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the mid of March this year, targeting a raise of Rs 430 million.

According to the company, it plans to list on the main board of the PSX, with the total issue size of up to 72.2 million shares, about 31% of the post-IPO paid up capital, priced at Rs 5.50 per share.