Is the Symmetry Group’s planned IPO an informed decision or a shot in the dark?

The group has planned an IPO at a turbulent time. What reckoning could it possibly face?

Taimoor Hassan
Pakistan’s Symmetry Group Limited (SGL), a technology oriented company which provides digital transformation, digital marketing and advertising services, is planning to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the mid of March this year, targeting a raise of Rs 430 million. 

According to the company, it plans to list on the main board of the PSX, with the total issue size of up to 72.2 million shares, about 31% of the post-IPO paid up capital, priced at Rs 5.50 per share. 

The company has been on an impressive growth trajectory, with its profit after tax posting 112% growth in 2020, 60% in 2021 and 24% growth in 2022, and the company’s net margins have been clocking in at 20% or more for the last two years. Revenue on the other hand grew from Rs232 million in 2020 to Rs286million in 2021 and Rs341.5 million in 2022.

 

Choose Your Subscription Plan

The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

