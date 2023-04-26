Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold hits another all-time high

By Staff Report

Pakistan’s gold prices rose to a new record high on Wednesday, with the price of 24-carat gold increasing by Rs450 per tola and Rs386 per 10 grams to reach Rs218,650 and Rs187,457, respectively.

The surge in gold prices is due to a weakened rupee and soaring inflation, with economic uncertainty driving people towards gold as a hedge against inflation and the rupee’s devaluation.

Furthermore, the delay in an IMF bailout agreement has negatively impacted the currency market, further boosting the demand for gold. The price of silver also reached a new record high, with the rate increasing by Rs40 per tola and Rs33.36 per 10 grams.

Gold had reached a previous record high of Rs218,600 per tola on April 14.

Silver prices in the domestic market have also reached a new record high, increasing by Rs40 per tola and Rs33.36 per 10 grams, reaching Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36, respectively. With the economic uncertainty and ongoing pandemic, the prices of precious metals continue to rise globally.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rising tech-enabled millionaires could reshape Pakistan’s political landscape
Next article
TPLI’s acquisition of target company approved 
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Business

Balochistan Glass acquires 50% ordinary shares of MMM Holding

LAHORE: According to a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) notification, the Balochistan Glass Ltd (BGL) has received a Notice of Punjab Announcement of Intention (PAI)...

TPLI’s acquisition of target company approved 

Rising tech-enabled millionaires could reshape Pakistan’s political landscape

US default on debt would trigger ‘economic catastrophe,’ Yellen says

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.