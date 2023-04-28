PLRA starts e-registration of lands

Sign inSubscribe
By Shahab Omer
LAHORE: While starting land reforms, the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has started the facility of e-registration in the tehsils of Punjab.

Speaking to Profit, the spokesperson of PLRA informed that new reforms in land records have been introduced using modern technology and advanced software. This is done to develop the land administration system on modern lines and align the services with international standards.

“In all the districts of Punjab, the phase-by-step training of registry through e-registration has been started from Lahore and Sahiwal district. The regular phase-by-step training will be completed in May in all the other districts to make the staff aware of the registry through e-registration portal. However, the training will be given to the sub-registrars of all districts and their staff,” he informed.

According to the spokesperson, through e-registration, users will be able to get challan automatically from the e-stamp web portal at home. Similarly, payment of fixed fee in Bank of Punjab, facility of self-writing of affidavit at home, witnesses, statements before sub-registrar and after biometric verification, obtaining copy of registry will be possible in minimum time. Furthermore, e-registration enables protection of customer records, effective monitoring of staff and elimination of fraud in registry matters.

 

Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

