Dar reassures IMF of commitment to programme

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during a meeting with US Embassy Charge’d Affaires Andrew Schofer.

The meeting comes amid reports of blame being shifted between Pakistani authorities and the IMF for the delay in reviving the bailout programme. The existing IMF programme expires on June 30, 2023.

The finance minister informed Schofer about the ongoing IMF programme and assured him of the coalition government’s commitment to completing the programme. Schofer expressed his confidence in Pakistan’s policies and programmes for economic stability and extended his support to advance economic and trade relations between the two states.

The finance minister also discussed the economic situation and the difficult policy decisions recently taken by the government to stabilise and boost the economy, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. Dar thanked the US charge’d affaires and reiterated the government’s desire to expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.