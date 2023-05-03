Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Dar reassures IMF of commitment to programme

By Staff Report

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during a meeting with US Embassy Charge’d Affaires Andrew Schofer.

The meeting comes amid reports of blame being shifted between Pakistani authorities and the IMF for the delay in reviving the bailout programme. The existing IMF programme expires on June 30, 2023.

The finance minister informed Schofer about the ongoing IMF programme and assured him of the coalition government’s commitment to completing the programme. Schofer expressed his confidence in Pakistan’s policies and programmes for economic stability and extended his support to advance economic and trade relations between the two states.

The finance minister also discussed the economic situation and the difficult policy decisions recently taken by the government to stabilise and boost the economy, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. Dar thanked the US charge’d affaires and reiterated the government’s desire to expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
China’s Belt & Road Initiative struggling under loans
Next article
PSX breaches 42,000 level despite political, economic woes
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Commodities

Economic woes drive gold prices to new high yet again

Gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high again, according to data from the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA). The price...

Pakistan’s low insurance penetration rate reflects industry challenges

Crop talk: China wants our Cherries. But will Pakistan rise to the occasion?

Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.