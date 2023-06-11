Shutting shop by 8PM: Do market closures really do anything?

On the 3rd of January this year, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the National Conservation Plan on the advice of the Power Division. This introduced measures to ensure the judicious utilisation of national resources, such as the early closure of markets.

Finally on the 6th of June, the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, announced that the National Economic Council (NEC) had approved the proposal to close countrywide markets at 8 pm under the energy conservation project. He additionally mentioned that there was an agreement to implement this in all provinces.