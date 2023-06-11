Sign inSubscribe
Shutting shop by 8PM: Do market closures really do anything?

The decision of marketplace closure at 8pm is not simply a measure of energy conservation but also a careful utilisation of foreign exchange

Bakht Noor
Bakht Noor

On the 3rd of January this year, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the National Conservation Plan on the advice of the Power Division. This introduced measures to ensure the judicious utilisation of national resources, such as the early closure of markets. 

Finally on the 6th of June, the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, announced that the National Economic Council (NEC) had approved the proposal to close countrywide markets at 8 pm under the energy conservation project. He additionally mentioned that there was an agreement to implement this in all provinces. 

“The government’s greatest expenses are incurred on energy. If measures are taken to control these expenses, many issues will be resolved,” emphasised Iqbal.

 

Bakht Noor is an author at Profit. She covers human development and urban issues and can be reached at [email protected]

