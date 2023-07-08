Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC): A game-changer for Foreign Direct Investment

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), described the creation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a significant development for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan, with the potential to bring about transformative changes in the country’s economy.

The SIFC will include key figures from both the government and the armed forces, and it will consist of apex, executive, and implementation committees. Khan commended the collaboration between civilian and state institutions for their clear vision and collective effort in advancing the prosperity of the nation.

Khan emphasized that investors, entrepreneurs, and business groups are deterred by bureaucratic hurdles, dealing with multiple licensing and regulatory authorities, and the inconsistency in economic and investment policies. They are accustomed to streamlined processes and incentives provided through centralized operations. The SIFC has been established to specifically address these issues.

The SIFC will prioritize defense production, agriculture, mines and minerals, energy, and the IT industry, with the ambitious target of attracting $100 billion in FDI within three years. The ultimate goal is to achieve a nominal GDP of $1 trillion by fiscal year 2035. The state apparatus will provide comprehensive technical and strategic support to ensure the seamless functioning of the council.

Khan highlighted the inclusion of information technology as a focal area for the SIFC. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the state institutions have made a commitment to promote the IT industry in order to create employment, boost revenues, and significantly increase exports. [email protected], as the leading platform representing the IT industry, expressed its full support in facilitating the consultative process between stakeholders to harness the untapped potential of the IT industry and assist the SIFC in achieving its goals.

[email protected] emphasized that the IT industry plays a pivotal role in catalyzing other sectors through automation, digitalization, business process reengineering, and artificial intelligence, enabling them to align with international best practices. Therefore, IT will serve as a productivity multiplier for the other focus areas of the SIFC.