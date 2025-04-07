The decade of debt

Imagine a nation of 250 million people trapped in a cycle of fiscal imprudence: chronically failing to optimize internal resources while periodically embarking on unsustainable spending sprees. The inevitable result? An ever-mounting public debt burden with seemingly no resolution in sight.

This precisely describes Pakistan’s predicament. The country consistently struggles to generate sufficient revenue to overcome its fiscal deficit, while its balance of payments remains stubbornly negative—unable to attract enough foreign exchange to meet import demands and other external obligations.

The consequences of these structural weaknesses are starkly evident in the Ministry of Finance’s December 2024 debt bulletin. Pakistan’s public debt has reached alarming proportions, creating formidable obstacles to economic stability and growth potential. Even with recent positive developments, including a primary balance surplus of 2.9% for July-December 2024, the overwhelming debt burden continues to severely restrict fiscal space and impede meaningful economic development.

As we delve into the recent figures and composition of Pakistan’s public debt, it’s essential to examine the structural factors that have perpetuated this crisis and evaluate the increasingly limited options available to the country.

Not for the first time

At the heart of Pakistan’s debt crisis lies a fundamental structural weakness: a chronic fiscal imbalance that has persisted for decades. The country’s inability to generate sufficient revenue to meet its expenditure needs has created a dangerous dependency on debt accumulation simply to remain solvent.

By fiscal year 2019—even before the pandemic’s economic devastation—public debt had swelled to approximately 80% of GDP, representing an astonishing seven times the government’s annual revenue intake. During this pre-pandemic period, government expenditures exceeded revenue by two-thirds, placing Pakistan among the countries with the highest deficits in the emerging market landscape.

This perpetual imbalance has created what economists term “fiscal dominance”—a condition eloquently described by economist Dr. Atif Mian as occurring “when concerns about government debt start ‘dominating’ everything else—like an autoimmune disease that starts attacking the body’s own organs.” The financial system becomes oriented primarily around financing government deficits rather than supporting productive economic activity.

Compounding this precarious situation is a substantial burden of government guarantees and unfunded pension liabilities that, while often overlooked in conventional debt discussions, significantly add to the country’s overall financial obligations.

To fully comprehend the gravity of Pakistan’s current debt predicament, historical context is essential. The problem is not merely cyclical but deeply entrenched and systemic. With each passing year of fiscal imbalance, the debt service burden grows heavier.

By fiscal year 2019, interest payments alone were consuming nearly 40 percent of government revenue—an extraordinary proportion that severely limits the state’s capacity to provide essential public services or invest in development.

The severity of this situation becomes clearer through international comparison. In his Atlantic Council white paper “Rescuing Pakistan’s Economy,” Aasim M. Husain notes: “Historical patterns from other countries indicate that maintaining a ratio above 25 percent for a prolonged period is uncommon. Indeed, in the decade leading up to the global pandemic, Pakistan was one of only five emerging markets or developing economies, out of a sample of more than sixty countries, that saw this ratio reach or exceed 40 percent.”

Husain further emphasizes that “only one other country ever even reached 30 percent, and only three others went beyond 25 percent during 2010–2019. Thus, international experience suggests that it is important not to let the interest-revenue ratio rise above 25 percent.” Most alarmingly, following Pakistan’s latest economic crisis and the subsequent escalation in borrowing costs, this ratio has soared to 60 percent—again placing the country as an extreme outlier globally and creating conditions that are “clearly unsustainable, both fiscally and from a social stability perspective.”

Source: Atlantic Council

Where are we headed?

Pakistan’s public debt burden reached Rs.74 trillion by the end of 2024, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year despite ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.

Domestic debt constitutes 67% of the total debt, with external debt accounting for the remaining 33%. Domestic debt can be further categorized into three distinct components: permanent debt (instruments with maturity exceeding one year, such as Pakistan Investment Bonds), floating debt (short-term borrowing up to one year through market treasury bills), and unfunded debt (primarily National Savings Schemes instruments).

A significant shift has occurred in the domestic debt ownership structure, as highlighted in the recent bulletin: “The share of scheduled banks in tradeable government securities declined from 62% in June 2024 to 55% by December 2024, while the non-banking sector’s share rose from 18% to 25% during the same period.” Despite this diversification effort, the overall dependence on tradable government securities remains substantial at 92% of total domestic debt. The bulletin notes that “the declining share of banks and rising participation of non-banking institutions reflects the government’s strategic initiative to broaden the debt market, which aims to enhance liquidity and mitigate concentration risks over the long term.”

The maturity profile of Pakistan’s domestic debt also reveals a deliberate and strategic pivot toward medium and long-term borrowing instruments. This shift has significantly reduced the country’s dependence on short-term Treasury Bills, the proportion of which declined substantially from 24% in June 2023 to just 17% by December 2024. Correspondingly, medium and long-term debt instruments grew from 64% to 71% during this same period—an attempt to strengthen debt sustainability by extending duration and substantially mitigating rollover risks.

This restructuring was achieved primarily through the Ministry of Finance’s innovative Buyback and Exchange Program, implemented as a central component of its strategic Liability Management Operations (LMOs) in interbank treasury markets. The initiative led the government to repurchase approximately Rs.1 trillion in treasury securities, generating significant interest servicing savings of Rs.31 billion.

Initiated in the final quarter of 2024, the buyback strategy was precisely timed to capitalize on changing market conditions and reprofile government debt by exchanging higher-cost securities for more affordable alternatives. The targeted T-bills were scheduled to mature within three months and had been issued during a high interest rate environment at yields of approximately 20-21%. When market yields subsequently fell to around 16% in October 2024, the government seized this opportunity to retire these expensive short-term obligations, avoiding the exorbitant interest costs they would have incurred and achieving substantial debt servicing savings while simultaneously improving the overall maturity profile.

What even further elevates the role of the domestic debt is the fact that the federal fiscal deficit was financed almost primarily through domestic sources.

The fallacy of default

While the government portrays the current debt situation optimistically, the reality presents a more challenging picture. The scarcity of concessional financing from external sources ensures that interest payments will remain prohibitively high, continuing to crowd out vital private investment across the economy.

As external creditors maintain rather than increase their exposure through rollovers, domestic markets at non-concessional rates have become the de facto source of new borrowing. This dynamic inevitably places upward pressure on interest rates throughout the financial system.

Even after five years of severe austerity measures under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, government interest payments are projected to remain above 30% of revenue—a clear indicator of persistent sustainability risks by international standards. This precarious financial position threatens to severely constrain economic growth potential and further exacerbate social instability.

For analysts who might let instincts drive recommendations, default may appear to be a tempting solution to the mounting debt burden. However, Pakistan’s specific debt composition significantly limits any potential benefits while imposing substantial costs. With over 85% of interest payments directed to domestic creditors, even a complete suspension of external debt payments would leave the overall interest burden largely unchanged.

Moreover, defaulting on external debt would trigger a cascade of additional challenges, including restricted access to international capital markets, potential damage to the banking sector, currency depreciation, and broader economic isolation—consequences that would ultimately harm the most vulnerable segments of society while offering minimal fiscal relief

Restructuring domestic debt presents equally challenging obstacles. As explained earlier, more than 50% of the government’s domestic debt is held by banks, and these government securities constitute above 50% of total banking assets.

Therefore, the challenge at hand as explained by Husain is, “Even a modest 10-percent haircut would wipe out the capital base of the banking system, though individual banks would experience varying degrees of impact. The resulting disruptions would be severe, affecting bank shareholders, depositors, and other government debt holders, including households and insurance and pension funds. Given these risks, restructuring domestic debt should be considered only as a last resort.”

The way out

A sustainable path forward demands a balanced approach combining gradual fiscal consolidation with significant new concessional financing. While tax reforms and spending rationalization are essential, it’s abundantly clear that the interest-to-revenue ratio will simply never fall below the critical 25% threshold by the end of the decade unless a substantial portion of new borrowing is secured on concessional terms.

This undeniably necessitates coordinated action among bilateral and multilateral lenders, who must move beyond their timid approach of merely rolling over existing loans to temporarily increasing their exposures. Such coordination, bolstered by enhanced data transparency, unquestionably serves creditors’ collective interests by improving Pakistan’s prospects for overcoming its debt challenges. Concessional financing should be aggressively channeled toward infrastructure and climate resilience initiatives to maximize economic growth and job creation. A significant portion of external funding should be allocated to retiring, at a discount, those obsolete high-emission energy projects that have become glaringly uncompetitive compared to clean solar alternatives but continue to drain resources purely to cover debt service costs.

Pakistan’s debt crisis demands nothing less than a multifaceted solution addressing both immediate fiscal pressures and the deeply entrenched structural weaknesses that have plagued the economy for decades. While recent initiatives show modest promise, sustainable debt management will require unwavering fiscal discipline, dramatically strengthened revenue mobilization, bold and coordinated international support, and strategic investment in growth-enhancing sectors. The status quo is simply untenable, and halfhearted measures will inevitably fail.