NEPRA notifies Rs1.24 per unit hike in power tariff 

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification announcing an increase in electricity rates by Rs 1.24 per unit, leading to a burden of Rs 46.76 billion on power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23. However, this adjustment will not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

The notification states that the increase in electricity prices, implemented through the quarterly adjustment, will be reflected in the bills of July, August, and September.

It is important to note that the increase will not affect K-Electric consumers.

Sources within the power sector have estimated that this price hike will result in an additional burden of Rs 46.76 billion on consumers.

In the previous second-quarter adjustment of the fiscal year 2022-23, consumers were charged an average of Rs 0.47 per unit. The third-quarter adjustment will introduce an additional charge of Rs 0.77 per unit compared to the second quarter. This adjustment applies to all DISCOs customers, excluding lifeline customers, but does not include consumers of K-Electric.

The increase in electricity rates is attributed to various factors, including rising fuel prices, higher generation costs, impact of losses, capacity charges, inflationary pressures etc. NEPRA, as the regulatory authority, reviews these factors and determines the adjustments needed to maintain the financial stability of the power sector.

The decision to raise electricity tariffs has been met with concerns from consumers who are already grappling with the impact of rising living costs. The burden of increased electricity rates will be felt by residential, commercial, and industrial consumers across the country. The additional cost will have implications for households’ budgets, businesses’ operational costs, and the overall competitiveness of industries.

While the power sector faces financial challenges, it is crucial for NEPRA and relevant stakeholders to strike a balance between ensuring the financial viability of power companies and protecting the interests of consumers. Transparency in the tariff-setting process and effective mechanisms to address inefficiencies and losses within the power sector are essential to establish a sustainable and affordable electricity supply.

Consumers are urged to conserve energy and adopt energy-efficient practices to minimize the impact of rising electricity tariffs on their monthly bills. Additionally, it is essential for DISCOs and other power sector entities to enhance their efforts in improving service delivery, reducing distribution losses, and implementing measures to promote renewable energy sources. These steps can contribute to creating a more resilient and cost-effective power sector in Pakistan.