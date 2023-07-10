Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA notifies Rs1.24 per unit hike in power tariff 

The increase comes  under the third Quarterly Adjustment for DISCOs.

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification announcing an increase in electricity rates by Rs 1.24 per unit, leading to a burden of Rs 46.76 billion on power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23. However, this adjustment will not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

The notification states that the increase in electricity prices, implemented through the quarterly adjustment, will be reflected in the bills of July, August, and September.

It is important to note that the increase will not affect K-Electric consumers.

Sources within the power sector have estimated that this price hike will result in an additional burden of Rs 46.76 billion on consumers.

In the previous second-quarter adjustment of the fiscal year 2022-23, consumers were charged an average of Rs 0.47 per unit. The third-quarter adjustment will introduce an additional charge of Rs 0.77 per unit compared to the second quarter. This adjustment applies to all DISCOs customers, excluding lifeline customers, but does not include consumers of K-Electric.

The increase in electricity rates is attributed to various factors, including rising fuel prices, higher generation costs, impact of losses, capacity charges, inflationary pressures etc. NEPRA, as the regulatory authority, reviews these factors and determines the adjustments needed to maintain the financial stability of the power sector.

The decision to raise electricity tariffs has been met with concerns from consumers who are already grappling with the impact of rising living costs. The burden of increased electricity rates will be felt by residential, commercial, and industrial consumers across the country. The additional cost will have implications for households’ budgets, businesses’ operational costs, and the overall competitiveness of industries.

While the power sector faces financial challenges, it is crucial for NEPRA and relevant stakeholders to strike a balance between ensuring the financial viability of power companies and protecting the interests of consumers. Transparency in the tariff-setting process and effective mechanisms to address inefficiencies and losses within the power sector are essential to establish a sustainable and affordable electricity supply.

Consumers are urged to conserve energy and adopt energy-efficient practices to minimize the impact of rising electricity tariffs on their monthly bills. Additionally, it is essential for DISCOs and other power sector entities to enhance their efforts in improving service delivery, reducing distribution losses, and implementing measures to promote renewable energy sources. These steps can contribute to creating a more resilient and cost-effective power sector in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
After $82mn controversy in Uch, OGDCL issues LoI to second bidder 
Next article
Why and how is HBFC being privatised? 
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

CPEC marks 10th anniversary of substantial achievements in Pakistan’s development

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a significant project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has made impressive advancements in Pakistan over the past...

Fitch Ratings upgrades Pakistan’s rating to ‘CCC’

Standard Chartered bumps up bitcoin forecast to $120,000

EU proposes four-year extension of GSP+ status for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.