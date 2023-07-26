Sign inSubscribe
Industry

LPG dealers hike price by Rs10 per kg without OGRA notification

LPG Industry Association chairman accuses dealers of exploiting consumers by charging higher prices

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Dealers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have raised the price of the commodity by Rs 10 per kg even though the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which sets the price for the local market, has not issued any such notification. 

The price in the local market has reached Rs 240 per kg, which has caused serious concerns for consumers already grappling with inflation.

LPG Industry Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said a domestic cylinder now costs Rs 2,830, while a commercial cylinder is priced at a hefty Rs 10,900.

Meanwhile, the price in remote areas has gone up to Rs 370 per kg.

Residents in these regions are now facing a burden of Rs 4,130 for a domestic cylinder and Rs 15,890 for a commercial cylinder.

According to the last notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG is Rs 177 per kg. A domestic cylinder costs Rs 2,092 while a commercial cylinder costs Rs 8,049, according to the prices determined by the regulator. 

LPG Industry Association Chairman Khokhar showed serious concern over what he termed the “artificial” rise in prices and announced that a strike would be observed on August 5 and 6. 

He accused gas dealers of exploiting consumers by charging higher prices.

Khokhar also called for taking action against black marketers who were pocketing millions of rupees from helpless consumers.

