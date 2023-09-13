Caretaker PM approves transfer of Sugar Advisory Board’s control back to Industries & Production Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has granted his approval for the Sugar Advisory Board to be handed over to the Ministry of Industry & Production from the Ministry of National Food Security.

According to sources, the decision to transfer back the control of Sugar Advisory Board to Ministry of Industries & Production from the Ministry of National Food Security was taken ostensibly in response to the concerns over the Ministry of National Food Security’s handling of issues relating to sugar production and its pricing. They said that the federal cabinet, after the assent of premier, has also granted approval to transfer the administrative control of the Sugar Advisory Board, a body established in 1991, from the Ministry of National Food Security. They said the decision to relocate the board’s oversight to the Ministry of Industry is rooted in concerns over the competence of the former ministry in managing sugar-related issues. Until now, the Sugar Advisory Board lacked legal cover, despite its establishment over three decades ago, said sources.

They added that the inclusion of the Sugar Advisory Board in Schedule Two of the Rules of Business has received approval from the federal cabinet, formalizing its role within the regulatory framework.

It is relevant to note that in August 2022, the Sugar Advisory Board was brought under the Ministry of National Food Security.

The sources also revealed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier forwarded the resignation tendered by Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB to the Prime Minister’s Office for further necessary action under law/rules. And, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Deputy Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive, the Cabinet approved the resignation of the Deputy Chairman of NAB, sources added.

According to sources in sugar industry, it is anticipated that the decision to move the Ministry of Industry’s management of the Sugar Advisory Board from the Ministry of National Food Security will result in a new outlook and strategy for tackling problems with sugar production and price in Pakistan. Similarly, this decision of the caretaker government also reflects the proactive approach to establishing efficient governance and accountability in vital economic sectors. Furthermore, this shift also denotes a renewed commitment to regulating the sugar industry and addressing issues related to production, price, and distribution in order to benefit both the consumers and stakeholders in the industry, said sources in sugar industry.