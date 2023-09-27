Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Pakistan’s foreign financing exceeds $5.4 bn in two months of FY2023-24

The driving forces behind this leap are the IMF stimulus and strategically crafted bilateral agreements

By News Desk

Pakistan witnessed a monumental increase in foreign financing by surpassing $5.41 billion during the initial two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2023-24, compared to a mere $439 million during the same period last year. 

The driving forces behind this extraordinary leap were the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stimulus and strategically crafted bilateral agreements.

In its monthly Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA) report, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) revealed that July and August together saw a staggering 630 percent surge in total FEA, reaching $3.2 billion. 

Saudi Arabia extended a pivotal $2 billion as a time deposit, while the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation provided a $508 million guaranteed loan to the Pakistan Air Force. Additionally, multilateral agencies channeled $336 million, bilateral lenders committed $221 million, and overseas Pakistanis contributed $141 million through Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The IMF played a pivotal role in fortifying Pakistan’s financial stability by disbursing $1.2 billion on July 13 as the inaugural tranche of a $3 billion Standby Arrangement. Simultaneously, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bolstered the nation’s financial footing by separately providing $1 billion, funneled through the State Bank of Pakistan.

Multilateral institutions emerged as key financial supporters, with the World Bank leading the way, providing $178 million in loans during the initial two months of the current fiscal year. 

Other significant contributors included the Islamic Development Bank ($87 million), the Asian Development Bank ($39 million), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($16 million), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development ($6 million), while the United States contributed approximately $12 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Power Division anticipates a recovery of around Rs 150bn within 3-4 months
Next article
Govt’s ‘Economic Revival Plan’ targets new taxes on agri, property sectors to boost revenue
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Energy

Power Division anticipates a recovery of around Rs 150bn within 3-4...

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has so far recovered appropriately Rs.10 billion during its campaign against electricity theft and recovery from power defaulters, while it anticipates...

Pakistan is set to supply fuel to ships. How did we get here? 

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills sees profits fall by nearly 50% in 2023

Cisco’s $28bn Splunk deal may ignite software deal frenzy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.