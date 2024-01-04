Sindh surpasses Punjab in cotton production, records 121% increase in output

Sindh province has outpaced Punjab in cotton production, exhibiting a substantial 121.16% increase until December 31 from the corresponding period last year, while Punjab produced 4.078 million bales, reflecting a 47.66% increase.

Traditionally contributing around 30% of Pakistan’s total cotton output, Sindh has taken the lead by producing over 50% of the 8.171 million bales processed in ginning factories until December 31, 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Wednesday.

The overall cotton arrivals at the country’s ginning factories during this period surged to 8.171 million bales, a significant rise from the 4.612 million bales reported in the same period last year, depicting an increase of 77.14%.

Sindh’s increase stands out, with 2.241 million bales more than the 1.850 million bales produced in the same period last year, a growth rate of 121.16%. In contrast, Punjab recorded a 47.66% increase, with 1.316 million bales more than the 2.762 million bales produced in the previous year.

In terms of district-wise arrivals, Sanghar in Sindh province led the country with 1.68 million bales of cotton, followed by Sukkur with 0.54 million bales. In Punjab, Bahawalnagar district reported the highest arrivals with 1.06 million bales, followed by Rahim Yar Khan with 0.59 million bales.

The textile sector has procured 7.314 million bales of cotton, while exporters and traders have purchased 0.292 million bales this season. Notably, despite announcements by federal and provincial governments, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not purchased cotton from farmers for the 2023-24 season.

Cotton, the most crucial cash crop in Pakistan, accounts for 55% of all foreign exchange earnings. Approximately 25-30% of farmers cultivate cotton, covering over 15% of the total cultivated area.

Cotton production contributes 4.5% to the value added in Agriculture GDP and 0.8% to the overall GDP. It serves as the primary raw material for the textile industry, the country’s largest agro-industrial sector, employing 17% and contributing 8.5% to GDP.