FBR issues final notices to non-filers, warns of blocking mobile, utility disconnections

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently sent out final notices to non-filers regarding the blocking of their mobile SIM cards and disconnection of electricity and gas connections.

The move comes after the government had previously issued notices across the country, providing people with a one-month deadline to comply with their tax obligations.

Failure to meet the initial deadline, which expired on December 28, 2023, has resulted in the issuance of these final notices.

The FBR aims to enforce stricter measures against non-filers and has planned to initially block mobile SIM cards and phones as part of its strategy. To implement this action, the FBR will issue the Income Tax General order in the running month.

One of the notices directed at non-filers emphasizes the importance of filing tax returns to avoid the disconnection of electricity, gas, and mobile connections.

The FBR indicates its readiness to proceed with the blockage of mobile phones, clarifying that this action will take place sometime within this month, although not necessarily on January 15, 2024.

A senior FBR official confirmed that the blockage of mobile phones will be carried out positively and assured the public of the authority’s dedication to implementing these measures.